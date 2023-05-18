Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Show Off Their Flower Garden in PDA-Packed Video

Britney Spears may have a green thumb, but looking at the amount of PDA she and husband Sam Asghari are packing on in a new video taken in her garden, hopefully, her flowers thrive in hot environments.

The couple showed off their home’s outdoor landscaping in a clip posted to the pop star’s Instagram account Wednesday (May 17), in which they frolic together in the sunshine under impressive archways of blooming pink perennials. “Ok so I’m proud of my flowers,” wrote the “Toxic” singer in her caption. “I’ve been pretty modest about my home!!! I’m redesigning my house !!!”

Some of the clips in the video make it a little difficult to focus on the plants, however, as the pair engages in a hot and heavy makeout sesh on camera. “I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday,” Spears added. “Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!”

The steamy video comes just a couple days after Asghari made headlines for an impassioned rant on Instagram Stories about his wife’s privacy and media coverage. And though he didn’t mention the project directly, many assumed that his remarks came in response to TMZ’s recent FOX special, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time, when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari said of Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021. “It was absolutely disgusting.”

“Then all the sudden after 15 years, when she’s free after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story?” he continued. “No. That’s also disgusting, so don’t do that.”

Check out Britney and Sam’s new video below: