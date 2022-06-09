Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Married After 5 Years of Dating

Congratulations are in order, as Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married! The pair tied the knot in a ceremony on Thursday (June 9).

People reports that the couple were married in front of 60 guests at the Los Angeles ceremony, including Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Madonna. The magazine also reports that she walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The pop star and the personal trainer — who announced their engagement in September — had previously teased details ahead of their wedding ceremony. On May 8, the “Toxic” singer shared a photo of the veil to accompany the wedding gown — which had her cat Wendy adorably sitting on it — in a picture posted to her Instagram account. “Yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!” she happily declared in the post, adding a bride and female gender symbol emojis in her caption. In a since-deleted post from November, she also revealed that Donatella Versace was making her wedding gown.

Asghari, on the other hand, shared that he and Spears had set a date for their nuptials while wishing her a happy Mother’s Day. “Our lives has been a real-life fairytale,” Asghari wrote via his Instagram Story on May 9, which featured a photo of him and the “Toxic” singer sharing a kiss while she showed off her engagement ring. “Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon-to-be queen. Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

Spears and Asghari’s wedding — the singer’s third and the personal trainer’s first — comes eight months after they announced their engagement in September. The pair met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video.

In 2004, Spears was previously (and briefly — around 55 hours) married to her high school friend Jason Alexander, who was arrested Thursday for reportedly trying to crash the wedding. Also in 2004, Spears married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares her two sons, Jayden and Sean. The couple divorced in 2007.