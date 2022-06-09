Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Getting Married Today

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting ready to tie the knot — and soon! The pop star and personal trainer will wed on Thursday (June 9), a source confirms to Billboard. TMZ was first to break the story.

Spears revealed in an Instagram post Sept. 12 that Asghari popped the question, and showed off her sparkling engagement ring in a video to share the happy news. In the clip, the 40-year-old singer waved her hand for the camera and shortly after gave her fiancé a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Related Kourtney Kardashian Makes It Instagram Official After Travis Barker Wedding

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Britney Spears Sam Asghari See latest videos, charts and news

Following the couple’s big news, Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen told Billboard in a statement at the time, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” he said, adding that Spears’ ring was designed by New York City jeweler Roman Malayev.

Spears and Asghari have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, though the singer shared the first look at the veil to accompany her wedding gown in May, while in a since-deleted November Instagram post, she told followers that Donatella Versace was “making my dress as we speak.” In his Mother’s Day tribute to the star, Asghari teased that they already had a date set to tie the knot.

“Our lives has been a real-life fairytale,” Asghari wrote via his Instagram Story on May 9, which featured a photo of him and the “Toxic” singer sharing a kiss while she showed off her engagement ring. “Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon-to-be queen. Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video. This will be the third marriage for the pop star. She divorced ex-husband Kevin Federline in 2007, with whom she shares sons Jayden and Sean. Spears briefly married her childhood friend, Jason Allen Alexander, in 2004. This will be Asghari’s first marriage.