Britney Spears Wants a Family With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

To witness Britney Spears build a happy, healthy life in the aftermath of last year’s ultra-public legal struggles is truly a thing of beauty. She’s been doing lots of dancing, hitting the beach and spending quality time with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and from the looks of her recent Instagram post, starting a family might be next on the post-conservatorship docket.

The 40-year-old pop star wrote about her dreams of expanding their family unit in a glowing happy birthday message to Asghari, posted on her Instagram Thursday (March 4). “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much,” she wrote. “I want a family with you. I want it all with you!”

“Millions of things to wish for,” Asghari replied. “I only have one wish.”

Spears got engaged to the 28-year-old actor in September last year, and according to her Instagram stories, the two are pulling out all the stops to celebrate Asghari’s birthday together. They dined on cake while flying on a private jet, giggled over Asghari’s birthday balloon helium-distorted voice and watched baby turtles scuttle on the beach.

In addition to living it up with her man, the “Toxic” singer has other plans for herself in the wake of her conservatorship’s termination. She reportedly signed a $15 million book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster, who apparently won an expensive bidding war for a tell-all memoir about her career. Spears is still at odds with her sister Jamie Lynn, whose own contentious memoir Things I Should Have Said came out in January.

