Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Files for Divorce

Britney Spears‘ husband Sam Asghari has officially filed for divorce, according to documents obtained by Billboard.

The divorce filing, which was submitted on Wednesday (Aug. 16) in Los Angeles Superior Court, notes that the couple separated on July 28, with Asghari citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. He also seeks spousal support from Spears. Billboard reached out to Spears’ rep for more information, but did not receive a response at press time. Her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, declined to comment.

The “Piece of Me” singer and Asghari began dating after they met on the set of Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021, and soon tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded Los Angeles wedding ceremony in June 2022. Just a month before their wedding, Spears revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rumors of marital trouble began swirling back earlier this year, when Asghari was seen in March without his wedding ring. His rep told People, however, that he removed it because he was filming a movie. Spears last posted Asghari on her Instagram page earlier this summer, sharing a series of smiling selfies with her husband captioned with a red shoe emoji.

Spears and Asghari have yet to speak out publicly about the divorce, but the pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday night amid reports of the couple’s separation to reveal that she is hoping to “soon” buy a horse. “So many options it’s kinda hard,” she wrote. “A horse called Sophie and another called Roar. I can’t make up my mind. Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on. Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar.”