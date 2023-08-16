×
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Separated: Report

The longtime couple tied the knot in 2022.

Britney Spears y Sam Asghari
Britney Spears y Sam Asghari llegan al estreno de "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" de Sony Pictures en el Teatro Chino el 22 de julio de 2019 en Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are separating after one year of marriage, according to People.

TMZ was the first to share the news, but neither Spears nor Asghari have publicly confirmed the current status of their relationship. Billboard has reached out to Spears’ reps for more information, but did not receive a response at press time.

The “Piece of Me” singer and Asghari have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021, and soon tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded Los Angeles wedding ceremony in June 2022.

“It was the humbleness that attracted me,” Asghari recently said of their relationship in a 2022 interview with GQ. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”

Rumors of marital trouble began swirling back in March, when Asghari was seen without his wedding ring. His rep told People, however, that he simply removed it because he was filming a movie. The 29-year-old actor supported Spears through her grueling legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life.

Spears last posted Asghari on her Instagram page earlier this summer, sharing a series of smiling selfies with her husband captioned with a red shoe emoji.

