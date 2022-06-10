Britney Spears Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Jason Alexander

Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

Britney Spears has gotten an emergency restraining order against her first husband, Jason Allen Alexander, after he broke into her home on her wedding day on Thursday (June 9) and was subsequently arrested.

The pop star’s attorney Mathew Rosengart confirmed the news to Billboard on Friday (June 10), noting that there is an “Emergency Protective Order” in place. An EPO expires after five to seven calendar days.

“I thank the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their good work,” he shared in a press statement. “This was an outrageous and disgraceful security breach and I hope law enforcement does everything possible to ensure Mr. Alexander is fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted for his criminal actions.”

Jason Alexander was married to his childhood friend Spears for 55 hours after a 2004 Las Vegas wedding before the marriage was annulled. Upon entering Spears’ home on Thursday, the 40-year-old went live on Instagram, in screenshots captured by TMZ and a video uploaded to Twitter by fans. According to the publication, he approached event security and told them the pop star had invited him to her wedding, and that she was his first and only wife.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ residence to investigate a trespassing complaint. Alexander was found to have an out of county warrant and was placed under arrest for that offense.

Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari, have yet to publicly comment on the incident with Alexander.