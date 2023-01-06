Britney Spears Responds to Jamie Lynn Spears‘ Comments on ’Special Forces‘: ’It Honestly Blows My Mind’

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to take aim at her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who opened up about being related to the pop star in the premiere episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

“Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney began her lengthy message, alongside photos highlighting spinal accessory nerve injury, something the superstar previously revealed that she’s been suffering with.

“Pssss here are pics of what nerve damage can do … which I have right side of my body and goes numb every night !!!” she noted. “Not a victim story or crying about it because I was never a big deal … I sat in a chair for 10 hours a day and no rights for 4 months !!! They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name.”

The “Piece of Me” singer concluded by writing, “It honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister … I’m sorry you feel that way but don’t ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children !!!”

In the premiere episode of Fox’s new competition show on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Jamie Lynn broke down in tears when discussing her older sister. “Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young,” she said. “I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”

The Zoey 101 actress added that she “struggle[s] with self-esteem all the time” and that she wishes to have her “own identity” and “be seen as [her] own person” outside of her relationship with Britney.

