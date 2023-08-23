Britney Spears Introduces Fans to Her Adorable New Puppy

Britney Spears is living her best life with a furry friend by her side.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 23) to share a video of her adorable new puppy. In the clip, it’s unclear what breed the tiny pup is, but the white fluffy dog is seen wagging its tail as it runs around Spears’ feet. “Introducing Snow … the new [addition] to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it,” the “Circus” singer captioned the post.

The cute new family member arrives amid news that Spears’ husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 16, citing irreconcilable differences. The next day, he posted a statement confirming the breakup. “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote on Instagram. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S–t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears broke her silence on the matter on Aug. 18. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

The two first met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, and tied the knot. inJune 2022.