Britney Spears Asks for Privacy After Fans Reportedly Called Cops to Her House: ‘Things Went a Little Too Far’

Britney Spears is standing up to her fans and politely asking them to respect her privacy going forward. On Thursday (Jan. 26), the “…Baby One More Time” singer took to Twitter to discuss a recent incident in which authorities were reportedly called to her house on Tuesday night (Jan. 23) to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” Spears wrote in a text post. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

TMZ was the first to report the news, and stated that the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls about Spears after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. According to the outlet, “authorities went to her home out of an abundance of caution,” though the 41-year-old has deleted her Instagram account multiple times prior to the new incident.

Spear continued in her note, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

Fans calling the police after Spears deleted Instagram comes a little over a month after her husband, Sam Asghari, asked fans to ease up on their scrutiny of Spears’ own Instagram activity. “Social media can be traumatizing,” he wrote in his Instagram Story on Dec. 8. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman.” in the same story, he added, “I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”

