Britney Spears Shares Throwback Photo From Pregnancy With First Child: ‘Still Have This Gown’

Britney Spears, who just revealed she’s expecting a baby with Sam Asghari, is looking back at her pregnancy with her first child, Sean Preston.

After sharing in an Instagram post earlier this week announcing she found out she’s pregnant when she noticed some weight gain following her trip to Maui, Spears returned to social media on Saturday (April 16) with an image of her younger self. The photo, which Spears says is from her pregnancy with her eldest child, shows the pop star cradling her belly.

“My first child Preston !!!” Spears captioned the picture, which can be seen here. “Oh time … what a beautiful mystery !!! I still have this gown in my closet 16 years later !!! Geez I’m getting old !!!”

“NOOO I’m not ready to shop in old lady stores,” she quipped, then added a comment about how the 2021 comedy This Is 40 “is literally the best movie EVER !!!”

Spears’ post then turned more serious.

“This was a time in my life when if someone was to even mention me being locked in a home … being seen naked every day when I changed like some sort of criminal … my guards would literally put the devil or God himself to the ground in literally a split of two seconds !!!” she wrote.

“So yes I’m scared to have a baby in this world,” admitted Spears, “especially in America where they did 4 documentaries with out me in them and telling my story !!! Yet … THAT helped end the conservatorship !!! HMMM … Oh well … I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead !!! I mean was that even allowed ???? Again OH WELL it’s perspective you know ???”

“Today my perspective is self care with some tea … to try @KateHudson’s new INBLOOM line … and put the same gown on I wore with my first child 16 years ago !!!” she said, before wishing her followers a Happy Easter.

Spears has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The bundle of joy on the way will be fiancé Asghari’s first child.

Spears had previously made it clear that she hoped to expand her family. Before the star’s 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021, she had said in court in June that she had wanted her IUD birth control device removed so she can have more kids, but was told she could not at the time by her “so-called team.”

After announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last week, Spears showed off her growing baby bump in another post.

Meanwhile, on Asghari’s Instagram, the dad-to-be wrote, “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”