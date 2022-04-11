Britney Spears Is Pregnant With Her Third Child: See the Best Fan Reactions

Oh baby, baby! Britney Spears shocked fans across the world on Monday (April 11) when she casually announced via Instagram that she’s pregnant for a third time and expecting a bundle of joy with her longtime partner, Sam Asghari.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she explained alongside a photo of pink flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’” The “…Baby One More Time” singer then revealed that she took a pregnancy test and confirmed that she was actually baby pregnant. “Uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant … It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it.”

Moments after the 40-year-old shared the news online, social media blew up with thousands of congratulatory wishes for the singer in light of her 13-year long conservatorship battle, in which the pop singer alleged an IUD birth control device was implanted against her wishes, preventing her from having future children. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears told Judge Brenda Penny in a public statement in June. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.” The conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

Spears shares two sons — 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden– with ex-husband Kevin Federline. This pregnancy will mark Asghari’s first child.

See how fans reacted to Spears’ baby news on Twitter below.

