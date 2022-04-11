Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant: ‘It’s Growing!’

Britney Spears is having a baby … one more time! The pop star shared on Instagram on Monday (April 11) that she’s expecting a bundle of joy with longtime partner Sam Asghari.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she explained alongside a photo of pink flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!'”

Spears revealed that she went on to take a pregnancy test and “uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant [pregnancy emoji] It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it.”

She continued, “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

Spears already has two sons — 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The “Piece of Me” singer and Asghari have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021.

During a Los Angeles Superior Court hearing back in June, Spears spoke out against her 13-year-long conservatorship, and one of the most disturbing allegations she made was the fact that the pop star said she wanted her implanted IUD birth control device removed so she can have more kids and was told she could not.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears told Judge Brenda Penny during a 20-minute-plus public statement in opposition to the conservatorship. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.”

Spears’ conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021.