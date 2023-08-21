Britney Spears Parties With Her ‘Fav Boys’ Amid Sam Asghari Divorce: ‘Played All Night!’

How is Britney Spears doing amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari, you ask? Just fine, thank you very much.

In an Instagram video post shared Sunday (Aug. 20), the Princess of Pop shared that she’s living her best life following her breakup, partying with friends and showing off her glam looks. The clips feature her trying on a sparkly green dress with knee-high boots before posing with five male friends, who hold her up next to a pool.

“I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!!” she wrote in her caption. “I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

Spears didn’t mention her split from Asghari in the post, but she did reveal that her night out followed an incident where someone in her life tipped off the paparazzi to her whereabouts: a Dave’s Hot Chicken in Oxnard, Calif., were she was snapped picking up her order.

“When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!!” she wrote. “Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on … so what does a b—h like me do !!??!”

The post comes two days after Spears broke her silence on her breakup from Asghari, who filed for divorce from the Grammy winner on Aug. 16, citing irreconcilable differences. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she wrote alongside a video of herself dancing to Janet Jackson’s 1993 hit “If.”

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!” she continued. “In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!”

Asghari has also been active on social media since filing for divorce, and even asked followers for help in choosing his “paparazzi disguise” over the weekend. In a prior statement on social media, he wrote, “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S— happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

