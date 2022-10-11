Britney Spears Opens Up About Not Feeling ‘Pretty’ During Conservatorship: ‘I Know What It Feels Like to Feel Ugly & Scared’

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to open up about the lasting effects of her 13-year conservatorship, especially when it comes to body image.

“I’ve always wondered how pretty people think … I used to feel pretty therefore I was CALM, CONTENT, NOT TRYING and then I felt like hot wild mess … and I felt so alive in my wild days !!!” she wrote in a lengthy six-post message. “It was hot … but then in the conservatorship, I felt absolutely nothing … I was sad, had no say in my looks in photoshoots, had to follow guidelines … no being a sassy pants and no speaking up.”

The pop superstar added that she felt as though her family heightened her insecurities. “My dad always told me I was fat so I never felt pretty or good enough and I think the thing that made me feel the UGLIEST was the FEAR in being scared of what he would do … I looked uneasy, unattractive, not in my skin.”

“The reason I’m talking about this is because I know I try to present myself as being perfect and pretty … but it’s because I know what it feels like to feel ugly and scared,” she continued, noting that the play Wicked really connected with her, as “every one laughed” and “made fun of” Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West. “I felt her!!! Not in a ‘awww I feel bad for you’ kind of way but deeper than that … I was genuinely touched by her !!!” Spears wrote. “She spiritually went through all my flesh, bones and blood and awakened my heart !!! They painted her an ugly green face but she was beautiful !!! It’s a shame men care about looks … come on WE ALL KNOW IT !!!”

Spears added that she’s now working on how she feels on the “inside.” “My posture, my body language, my BREATHING … when it’s time to speak, when it’s time to listen and WHEN IT’S TIME TO ROAR!!! I hope one day I can find my essence of feeling beautiful … my father did an extensive job at always making me feel otherwise … HE WOULD GO LOW!!!”

She concluded her message by asking, “What goes through someone’s mind to be hateful … WHY ??? I’m mean to myself but I don’t want to hurt anyones feelings !!!”

“Women who dream the highest will unfortunately always LEARN THE GREED AND ENVY OF MEN !!!” she wrote. “Anyways ladies, FEEL BEAUTIFUL TODAY !!”

