PETA Slams Britney Spears for Allegedly Buying New Puppy Instead of Rescuing

Just one day after Britney Spears took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her new fluffy white puppy, aptly named Snow, PETA is criticizing the star.

While Spears did not indicate whether she bought Snow or rescued the pup in her post, PETA told TMZ that supporting those businesses is dangerous. “When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse,” the animal rights organization told the publication. “With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life.”

PETA continued, “She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives.”

Billboard has reached out to Spears’ reps for more information.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 23) to share a video the puppy. In the clip, it’s unclear what breed the tiny pup is, but the white fluffy dog is seen wagging its tail as it runs around Spears’ feet. “Introducing Snow … the new [addition] to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it,” the “Circus” singer captioned the post.

The cute new family member arrives amid news that Spears’ husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 16, citing irreconcilable differences.