Britney Spears Says This Song Is Her New Favorite She’s Ever Released

Britney Spears has declared a new favorite Britney Spears song.

After previously sharing that she was partial to “The Hook Up” from her 2003 album In the Zone, the pop star has revealed that 2007’s “Get Naked (I Got a Plan)” now takes first place in her mind. Sharing an old video of her dancing to the track, Spears wrote in her caption of her post — which she deleted less than 24 hours later — “This is a repost from Maui last year !!! I know it’s not that great BUT the song is my favorite song I’ve ever done !!!”

“It was really weird because my dancers took the stage for this song,” she added. “Oh well !!! I listened to this song today and actually realized it for the first time 😏😏😏🙄🙄🙄 !!!”

The “Toxic” singer went on to allude to how her 13-year conservatorship — which was terminated late 2021 — may have prevented her from realizing her love for the The Blackout deep cut sooner. “I guess it was all those rules you know !!!” she continued. “Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted gave a lot of people a thrill ride !!! Oh well !!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!”

Per Spears’ final remark, she hasn’t had a proper solo release since her 2016 record Glory. In 2022, however, she did lend her vocals to Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer” mashup, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

She has remained active on social media, however, and in recent weeks shared glimpses into her life at home with husband Sam Asghari. In May, for instance, the couple showed off their home garden in a PDA-packed video.

Revisit “Get Naked (I Got a Plan)” from Blackout below: