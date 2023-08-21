×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Britney Spears Jukebox Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ to Close on Broadway

The musical opened on Broadway on May 13.

Once Upon A One More Time
Mila Weir, Isabella Ye, Nathan Levy, Salisha Thomas, Justin Guarini, John Hartmere, Briga Heelan, Aisha Jackson, Keone Madrid, Jennifer Simard, Mari Madrid and Stephen Scott Wormley attend the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Once Upon a One More Time, Broadway’s Britney Spears jukebox musical, will come to a close in less than two weeks. Playbill confirmed the news Monday (Aug. 21) and revealed that the musical’s final performance will take place at the Marquis Theatre on Sept. 3.

“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show—which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” the musical’s producers, James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold, said in a joint statement. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew, and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

Related

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Duets With Daughter, Dances With Son at Las Vegas Residency Show

The plot of Once Upon a One More Time follows fairytale heroines after one rogue fairy godmother sneaks copies of The Feminine Mystique into their laps. The former damsels, now inspired by the text, all try to change their respective stores, set to the soundtrack of Spears’ pop hits.

Once Upon a One More Time began its previews on May 13 and formally opened on June 13 at the Marquis Theatre. When production takes its final bow, it will have completed 123 performances. Before officially landing on Broadway, Once Upon a One More Time played a run at Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021.

In June, Spears praised the show on Instagram, writing, “Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ on opening night tonight!!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant!!!”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad