Britney Spears Jukebox Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ to Close on Broadway

Once Upon a One More Time, Broadway’s Britney Spears jukebox musical, will come to a close in less than two weeks. Playbill confirmed the news Monday (Aug. 21) and revealed that the musical’s final performance will take place at the Marquis Theatre on Sept. 3.

“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show—which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” the musical’s producers, James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold, said in a joint statement. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew, and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

The plot of Once Upon a One More Time follows fairytale heroines after one rogue fairy godmother sneaks copies of The Feminine Mystique into their laps. The former damsels, now inspired by the text, all try to change their respective stores, set to the soundtrack of Spears’ pop hits.

Once Upon a One More Time began its previews on May 13 and formally opened on June 13 at the Marquis Theatre. When production takes its final bow, it will have completed 123 performances. Before officially landing on Broadway, Once Upon a One More Time played a run at Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021.

In June, Spears praised the show on Instagram, writing, “Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ on opening night tonight!!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant!!!”