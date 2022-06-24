Britney Spears Is ‘So Honored’ Madonna Came to Her Wedding, Praises Her 12 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hits

Madonna, with special guest singer Britney Spears, performs during her Sticky and Sweet Tour at Dodger Stadium on November 6, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Britney Spears sent the Internet into a frenzy when she re-created her legendary kiss with Madonna from the 2003 MTV VMAs during her June 9 wedding reception.

The pop princess shared the photo via Instagram on Friday (June 24), gushing over her “Me Against the Music” collaborator’s attendance at her big day, and Madonna’s illustrious music career.

“Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older … am I becoming short like my mom ???” Spears captioned the snap. “Kissing the one and only Madonna !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles !!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12 !!! Wow wow wow !!!”

Madonna has had 12 singles top the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart throughout her career, her first being 1984’s “Like a Virgin” and most recent being 2000’s “Music.” Spears herself is also no stranger to having a string of No. 1 hits, with five Hot 100 chart-toppers under her belt.

While the superstar duo’s collaboration, “Me Against the Music,” didn’t hit No. 1, it peaked at No. 35 on the Hot 100 dated Nov. 29, 2003, and spent an impressive 13 weeks total on the chart.

After Spears’ wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari, the pop star and Madge had some fun after the ceremony singing another one of Madonna’s No. 1 hits, “Vogue,” alongside Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the “Piece of Me” singer’s custom off-the-shoulder wedding gown.