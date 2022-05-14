Britney Spears Shares on Instagram ‘We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby’

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on July 22, 2019.

Just last month, Britney Spears announced she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting their first child together. On Saturday (May 14), Spears took to Instagram to announce that the pair have lost their unborn child.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the post read. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The post was signed by both Spears and Asghari. The caption read: “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family.”

Spears is already a mother of two sons from ex-husband Kevin Federline. She and Asghari had been dating for around five years when he proposed last September. Earlier this week, the couple took a trip to Cancun.

Last June, while speaking in court to end her 13-year conservatorship, Spears said during the trial that she did in fact want to get married and have a baby but was told neither were possible while under her conservatorship. She revealed, at the time, that she had an IUD she would like removed in order to have kids, but said her team had denied her a doctor’s appointment to get it taken out.

Soon after Spears won her case and the conservatorship ended in early November, she posted on Instagram: “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl …”