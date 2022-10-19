×
×
Britney Spears Gets Lance Bass‘ Stamp of Approval on ’Hold Me Closer’

The pop star also shared a NSFW photo of herself on Twitter with a bold, feminist caption.

Lance Bass and Britney Spears
Lance Bass and Britney Spears Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Britney Spears‘ recent collaboration with Elton John is getting love from a fellow pop star. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Spears posted a fun video of Lance Bass dancing along to her latest hit, “Hold Me Closer.”

In the clip, the former *NSYNC member grooves along to the duet, flitting along the edge of his hot tub over the caption, “POV: You’re gay and Britney just released a bop with Elton John.” For her part, Spears certainly appreciated the shout-out, tweeting, “Omg Lance !!!” along with a trio of rainbow emojis.

Upon its release at the end of August, “Hold Me Closer” debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the pop icon her highest entry on the chart since 2012’s “Scream and Shout” with Will.i.am. In the past, Bass has consistently spoken out in support of his old pal, predicting she’ll eventually return to the stage even as she’s insisted repeatedly on social media that she won’t be performing any time soon.

Minutes after posting Bass’ video, the “…Baby One More Time” singer followed it up with a NSFW snap of her own. “I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P—Y’ !!!!” she captioned a photo of herself lying naked across what appears to be a hotel room bed with a hand covering her bare breast.

While Spears didn’t offer any additional context for what prompted the nude photo or its bold caption, she did reveal during the hearings to end her 13-year conservatorship that she did not have the legal freedom to remove her IUD or try to have kids with now-husband Sam Asghari.

Check out Britney’s latest Twitter posts below.

