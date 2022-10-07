Britney Spears Kisses Justin Bieber… the Monkey

Britney Spears shared a kiss with Justin Bieber on Friday (Oct. 7) — but it’s not what you’d expect.

The pop superstar took to Instagram to share a video commemorating “almost a year since I became a free woman” from her 13-year conservatorship that ended in November 2021. The clip then cut to Spears on vacation, holding a monkey named “Justin Bieber.”

“Hi, Justin Bieber!” Spears coos at the animal before giving him a kiss.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“F— yes !!! Wheee !!!” the star captioned the post celebrating her free life. “Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber [rose, winking and laughing emojis] !!!”

The “Hold Me Closer” singer has been showing her love for her 28-year-old fellow star on social media lately. Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself dancing to Bieber’s Don Toliver collaboration, “Honest.”

“TB to Maui – 2 weeks ago times flies [winking emojis] !!!” she captioned the self-recorded clip. “Different edit of me with Justin Bieber song … ‘Honest’ !!! Not sure what the animation is for [surprised emojis] … either way the song is hot … and different edit of SOS … me doing my thang !!!”

While vacationing in Hawaii recently, the “Piece of Me” singer soundtracked a number of her scenic, happy Instagram posts with various JB tracks, including “Holy” with Chance the Rapper and “Attention” with Omah Lay. She also shared another dancing clip while in Maui spinning around to her own song “Get Naked” before diving into some more “Honest” choreography.