Britney Spears Responds to Ex Kevin Federline’s Claims That Their Sons Are Avoiding Her

Britney Spears is responding to her ex-husband Kevin Federline‘s claims that their teenage sons have been avoiding the superstar singer in recent months.

Federline says in a new interview that the former couple’s sons — Preston, 16 and Jayden, 15 — chose not to attend their mom’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June and hinted that the boys are having a tough time dealing with the singer’s nude images on social media following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Federline says in an interview with the Daily Mail, published on Saturday (Aug. 6). “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

The former backup dancer, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, says the children still love their mother, but notes that he has felt the need to apologize to them for the singer’s Instagram posts, which often show her posing nude.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,'” he says. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”

Shortly after the Daily Mail article surfaced online, Spears took to her Instagram Story to fire back at Federline’s claims.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the singer wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram. it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

Spears followed up with a second Instagram post, writing, “I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO!!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!”

She added, “During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years … I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with!!!”

Asghari also defended his wife on social media. “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” the actor and model wrote on his Instagram Story. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

