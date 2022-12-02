Britney Spears Posts Loving Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Leaving Fans Stunned

On Friday night (Dec. 2), Britney Spears raised eyebrows among her fans when she posted a loving tribute to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, with whom she’s been in a public war of words for a year.

The Instagram post, shared on Britney’s 41st birthday, included two pics of Jamie Lynn — one of her holding a guitar and one of her posing in a kitchen — and gave photo credit to the younger Spears sister in the caption.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” the caption reads. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The show the caption is likely referencing is the celebrity reality competition series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, which premieres next month on Fox and features the younger Spears and other familiar faces competing in the same challenges used in the military’s special forces selection process.

The Spears sisters have been publicly estranged for the past year, with Britney calling out the release of Jamie Lynn’s tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said and bringing up other grievances in lengthy Instagram captions. “Please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!” Britney wrote in one such post back in January.

Britney’s fans aren’t convinced that the new Instagram post signals a truce for the feuding siblings. In fact, they’re more convinced that the elder Spears isn’t in charge of her own Instagram account. Billboard has reached out to a rep for Britney Spears to confirm that Britney is behind the new post.

See Britney’s new post and some of the confused fan reaction below.

Britney’s latest Instagram post is like one of those things people say to let others know they’re in trouble. Like wtf is going on. pic.twitter.com/2tuFf3D0q6 — johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) December 3, 2022

I cant explain it but somehow Jamie Lynn hacked Britney Spears Instagram and posted that herself, OFFICER!!

pic.twitter.com/3c6lCskn5R — 𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕥𝕥 💛 || HOLIDAY ERA (@brettxcx) December 3, 2022

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL BRITNEY IS RUNNING HER INSTAGRAM ANYMORE #freebritney — Sailor Mars (@DanceDee) December 3, 2022

not jamie lynn spears hacking britney’s instagram😭 — pl4yboy (@wh0r3vatic) December 3, 2022

Uhh… Britney Spears just posted this on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UmLDm1K7NM — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) December 3, 2022

.@FBI Jamie Lynn hacked Britney Spears’ Instagram — ً (@dopestbritney) December 3, 2022