×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Britney Spears’ Instagram Is Back

Spears' account was disabled without warning on Wednesday.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears visits the Zappos.com campus in Downtown Las Vegas to celebrate her partnership with the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF) and Zappos on February 26, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Two days after Britney SpearsInstagram account mysteriously disappeared, the pop star returned to the photo-sharing app with three new posts.

Spears’ account was disabled without warning on Wednesday, and Billboard confirmed at the time that Instagram was not behind the account’s deactivation.

The trio of posts on Friday (March 18) include peeks at Spears’ Clueless look, with the “…Baby One More Time” singer wearing a velour miniskirt paired with a white crop top with puffy sheer sleeves, clearly inspired by the preppy style of Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz. A third video is a repost from TikTok user lirios9595 of a baby moving around its mom’s pregnant belly, with the caption “Mommy … get me out of here.”

Explore

Explore

Britney Spears

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Spears’ Instagram account has been the go-to platform for the superstar to share her unfiltered thoughts and a steady stream of NSFW photos with her nearly 40 million followers in the wake of the conservatorship that controlled her life for the last 13 years and ended last fall.

Related

Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Instagram Has Disappeared

See the three posts below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad