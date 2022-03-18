Britney Spears’ Instagram Is Back

Britney Spears visits the Zappos.com campus in Downtown Las Vegas to celebrate her partnership with the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF) and Zappos on February 26, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two days after Britney Spears‘ Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, the pop star returned to the photo-sharing app with three new posts.

Spears’ account was disabled without warning on Wednesday, and Billboard confirmed at the time that Instagram was not behind the account’s deactivation.

The trio of posts on Friday (March 18) include peeks at Spears’ Clueless look, with the “…Baby One More Time” singer wearing a velour miniskirt paired with a white crop top with puffy sheer sleeves, clearly inspired by the preppy style of Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz. A third video is a repost from TikTok user lirios9595 of a baby moving around its mom’s pregnant belly, with the caption “Mommy … get me out of here.”

Spears’ Instagram account has been the go-to platform for the superstar to share her unfiltered thoughts and a steady stream of NSFW photos with her nearly 40 million followers in the wake of the conservatorship that controlled her life for the last 13 years and ended last fall.

