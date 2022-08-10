Britney Spears Says Not Seeing Her Kids ‘Breaks My Heart,’ Slams Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is continuing her war of words against ex-husband Kevin Federline, taking to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 10) to shed light on her relationship with the former couple’s teenage sons.

“It’s hard for me to let go of things I truly love … like my kids,” the pop star wrote in her note shared to the social media app. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!! A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home !!!”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Spears went on to share that she used to see her two sons — Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — twice a week, but that soon reduced to just one day a week. “Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL … they would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room … I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!! But I never said that because I have to be kind.”

She continued, “I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!! This summer, they told me, ‘we may come here less’ and I was like that’s fine.” The “Piece of Me” singer revealed that she then called Federline to inform him of her sons’ requests, and he assured her that he “would never let them make that decision on their own” and he “would never do that to you.” However, Spears claims she hasn’t seen her kids since then.

Shifting her aim to Federline, Spears wrote, “So as much of you watch, what he refers to his family as the PERFECT BRADY BRUNCH [sic] family,” claiming he has marijuana in the house.

She concluded her message by writing, “I talk about it because my heart doesn’t understand cruelty. It breaks my heart because it seems to be that these days, cruelty does in fact win, although it’s not about winning or losing !!! But I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids … everything was about them !!! For them to knock the breath out of me … see you can’t fix me !!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart !!!”

Billboard has reached out to Federline’s attorney for comment.

Spears’ latest statement comes after her ex’s claims that their teenage sons have been avoiding the superstar singer in recent months. He said in a recent interview that the boys chose not to attend their mom’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June and hinted that the teenagers are having a tough time dealing with the singer’s nude images on social media following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Federline told the Daily Mail. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

The former backup dancer, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, says the boys still love their mother, but notes that he has felt the need to apologize to them for the singer’s Instagram posts, which often show her posing nude.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,’” he said. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”

Spears then took to her Instagram Story to fire back at Federline’s claims. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the singer wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram. it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”