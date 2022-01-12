Britney Spears Encourages Everyone to ‘Lighten Up’ in Cryptic Instagram Post

Britney Spears is keeping it positive.

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 12) to share a mysterious black-and-white photo of a young girl standing next to a massive buffalo, smiling while holding on to one of the animal’s horns.

“Lighten up !!! What’s the big deal ???” she captioned the post. “She’s just touching it !!! Honestly I do fear if she gets up there !!!!”

The cryptic message comes just hours after Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her public spat with her sister during a revealing interview on Good Morning America.

“When it was put into place, I was 17 years old,” she told ABC News‘ Juju Chang about Britney’s 13-year conservatorship in the first TV interview about the former Zoey 101 star’s new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. “I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

Jamie Lynn said she never had an interest in being part of the conservatorship, but always was there for her sister. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

She also claimed she spoke to Britney’s previous legal team at one point, but that the interaction “did not end well” for her, and though she tried to help, it was on Britney to “walk through the door.”

Britney appeared appeared to suggest that she is thinking about writing her own memoir in another Instagram post following the GMA interview announcement, featuring a picture of an old-school typewriter with the caption “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”