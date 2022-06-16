Britney Spears’ Instagram Has Disappeared… Again

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on July 22, 2019.

Three months after her Instagram account disappeared and then showed back up, Britney Spears’ profile on the photo-sharing site is once again inactive. If fans navigate to her Instagram account now, they will see a “Sorry, this page isn’t available” message.

Back on March 16, Spears deactivated her IG account without warning before returning two days later, on March 18. Only time will tell if her current Instagram hiatus will once again be temporary.

Billboard has reached out to reps for Spears and Instagram for more details.

Spears’ Instagram account has been the go-to platform for the superstar to share her unfiltered thoughts and a steady stream of NSFW photos with her nearly 40 million followers in the wake of the conservatorship that controlled her life for the last 13 years and ended last fall. And since her wedding a week ago to Sam Asghari, Spears has been giving fans glimpses of her big day, from a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride to the A-list guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

On Tuesday, Spears went after her family — and specifically her older brother Bryan — in a heated Instagram message. “Bryan … your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [eye roll emoji],” she wrote about a 2020 interview in which Bryan Spears referred to Britney’s conservatorship as “a great thing” for the family. “I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine … but like you said in your interview … Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man, ‘Why doesn’t your family just let her be?’ Your response was, ‘She can’t even make a dinner reservation.’ None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!!”

Britney also clarified that Bryan was not invited to her wedding last week. “You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???”