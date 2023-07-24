Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram

Britney Spears has once again deactivated her Instagram.

While it’s not known why the pop superstar decided to take a break from her social media platform of choice, she’s been known to deactivate her page every few months. Most recently, Spears’ Instagram disappeared in December, with her husband Sam Asghari asking fans to ease up on their scrutiny of Spears’ own Instagram activity. “Social media can be traumatizing,” he wrote. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman.”

Spears is fresh off the release of a Will.i.am collaboration, “Mind Your Business,” which arrived on Friday (July 21). The “Piece of Me” singer hasn’t posted about the song on her social media pages, except for the pre-save link on her Instagram Stories.

The project was only announced one day ahead of time, with Will.i.am simply tweeting out a 16-second snippet of the electronic dance track. “UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and @britneyspears…🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” he captioned the sneak peek.

“Mind Your Business” follows Brit’s 2022 “Hold Me Closer” duet with Elton John. The latter song marked Spears’ first new music release since her 2016 album Glory.