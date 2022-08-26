Skip to main content
Britney Spears Struts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ in Chic Trench Coat: ‘Psss I LOVE YOU ALL!!!’

Watch the pop star practice her runway walk to "Hold Me Closer" in this video.

Hold me closer, tiny trench coat!

On Friday (Aug. 26), Britney Spears took to Facebook to share a message with her fans while grooving to her new Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer.”

In the Facebook Reel video, the singer struts through what appears to be a hotel lobby wearing a short white trench with shiny black trim, oversize sunglasses and a floppy tan hat as her single plays over the scene. After heading to the elevator, she gives her walk another try on a separate floor, waving at the camera with a giant smile before the scene cuts to Spears perched atop a hotel bathtub, covered in just her hair and a towel.

“Keep smiling folks … KEEP SMILING !!!” she captioned the video with a series of happy face, rose and rocket emojis before adding, “Psss I LOVE YOU ALL !!!”

The Andrew Watt-produced reimagining of Sir Elton’s classic 1972 single — which also incorporates lines from 1992’s “The One” — marks Spears’ first music release since her fan-favorite 2016 album Glory. (In the interim, bonus tracks like “Mood Ring (By Demand),” “Swimming in the Stars” and the Backstreet Boys-assisted “Matches” were released by the overseers of the star’s now-defunct legal conservatorship, but she never actively promoted the songs on her social media or in the press.)

So far, the Britney Army has gone crazy over their queen’s new song, which has also found passionate fans in Brit’s husband Sam Asghari and pals like Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton, with the heiress announcing via social media that she’ll be “playing it on repeat until further notice!”

Watch Spears practice her runway walk to “Hold Me Closer” on Facebook.

