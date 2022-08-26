×
Britney Spears Reacts to Success of ‘Hold Me Closer’ While in the Bathtub: ‘Holy S—!’

"I'm about to go have the best day ever," Spears said in a video shared to social media, which prompted a sweet response from Elton John.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Mike Windle/GI

Britney Spears is enjoying her return to music, taking to social media on Friday (Aug. 26) to share excitement over the success of her freshly released Elton John duet, “Hold Me Closer.”

“Hello Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries,” she tells the camera, speaking in a British accent, before shouting, “Holy s—!”

She added, “I’m in the tub right now, and I’m about to go have the best day ever.”

Upon seeing the clip, John reposted it to his Instagram page, responding in the caption, “Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You’ve made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song!”

After taking six years off from her music career, and after the end of her 13-year conservatorship, “Hold Me Closer” marks Spears’ official return to pop.

The track is an energetic, club-friendly mashup of John’s 1971 smash “Tiny Dancer” and his 1992 hit “The One.” Reminiscent of his 2021 collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart” — also a remixed mashup of the 75-year-old icon’s past hits — Spears lends her bright, bubbly vocals to “Hold Me Closer” to sing an updated version of her collaborator’s timeless lyrics.

Earlier in the week, Spears thanked John for including her on the track. “Since most say they are honored TO KNOW ME SO WELL and only want happiness for me … you can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your generosity and just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song !!! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song !!! Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind !!! I am so grateful !!!”

