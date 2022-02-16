Britney Spears Is ‘Feeling Love’ After Adding 2 New Members to Her Family

Britney Spears has two new additions to her family. On Wednesday (Feb. 15), the “Stronger” singer told her Instagram followers that she has taken in not one, but two new pets recently — a puppy and a cat.

“Geez …. can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!! I’m introducing the new edition to my family … his name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!!” Spears wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a video of the adorable young pooch. “I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately. It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!! I think he understands me especially with those eyes … he makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that !!!!!”

The 40-year-old also gushed about her new cat, who she says she will introduce to her Instagram followers later. “My cat is French and very peculiar … she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it … she’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah !!!!” she shared. “Me and security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again !!!!”.

The pop star later noted that she’s “feeling love” now that she has a house full of animals.

Spears’ mother Lynn hopped in the comments of her daughter’s post and wrote, “The most beautiful pup ever with blue eyes!!!”

The Grammy winner’s new pets arrive after her and fiancé Sam Asghari took a trip to Maui in January. Asghari gifted the singer a Doberman named Porscha in October, though Spears has two other dogs — a Maltese called Lacey and a Yorkie named Hannah.

See the video Spears shared of new puppy Sawyer below.