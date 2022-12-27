×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Britney Spears Dons Glasses, Is the Self-Proclaimed ‘Nerd of the Century’

The pop star claims that people "who really know" her get to see her geeky side.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on April 29, 2017. Image Group LA/Disney Channel via GI

Britney Spears has a confession to make. On Tuesday (Dec. 26), the “Hold Me Closer” singer revealed that when she’s not online posting suggestive photos, she’s actually a major geek.

Explore

Explore

Britney Spears

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“I try to be sexy and s–t on Instagram but those of you who really know me …. ‘Nerd of the Century,'” the pop star captioned a picture of her with glasses and holding a thumbs up, followed by a series of nerd with glasses emojis to drive her point home. “But hey I think I pulled it off !!!! Well not really …. or s–t maybe I did!!!!”

Related

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan Surprise Drops New Live Album 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster': Stream It Now

The glasses picture served as a break from Spears’ NSFW Instagram posts — the most recent Spears’ body baring snaps which arrived on Dec. 20 with a caption that claimed “Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore.” Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, revealed that he is not the biggest fan of the images, but previously defended her decision to post them and states that he dislikes seeing her get bullied for the posts via social media.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” the 28-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram comment, which he also reposted to his Stories on Dec. 16. “I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

See Spears’ new post about her nerdiness via Instagram below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad