Britney Spears Dons Glasses, Is the Self-Proclaimed ‘Nerd of the Century’

Britney Spears has a confession to make. On Tuesday (Dec. 26), the “Hold Me Closer” singer revealed that when she’s not online posting suggestive photos, she’s actually a major geek.

“I try to be sexy and s–t on Instagram but those of you who really know me …. ‘Nerd of the Century,'” the pop star captioned a picture of her with glasses and holding a thumbs up, followed by a series of nerd with glasses emojis to drive her point home. “But hey I think I pulled it off !!!! Well not really …. or s–t maybe I did!!!!”

The glasses picture served as a break from Spears’ NSFW Instagram posts — the most recent Spears’ body baring snaps which arrived on Dec. 20 with a caption that claimed “Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore.” Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, revealed that he is not the biggest fan of the images, but previously defended her decision to post them and states that he dislikes seeing her get bullied for the posts via social media.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” the 28-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram comment, which he also reposted to his Stories on Dec. 16. “I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

See Spears’ new post about her nerdiness via Instagram below.