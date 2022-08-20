Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Just Playing Around in the Studio’ With ‘Feel It Still’ Dance Video

Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

Another Britney Spears dance video arrived this weekend, straight from the studio to Instagram.

Spears rocked high heels and red lingerie for the clip while dancing to Portugal. The Man‘s 2017 hit “Feel It Still” — with plenty of attitude and hair flips.

“Just playing around in the studio!!!” she playfully captioned her dance video on Saturday (Aug. 20).

Many fans were simply delighted to see the clip, while others suggested in the comments that they’d already seen this dance video — or a similar one — in the past.

Either way, new music from Spears is on the horizon: Aug. 26 brings “Hold Me Closer,” the pop star and Elton John‘s revamp of the 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer.” “Hold Me Closer” will be Spears’ official return to music since her 13-year conservatorship ended.

Watch Spears’ “Feel It Still” dance routine below.