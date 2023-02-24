×
Britney Spears Declares This Surprising Deep Cut Her ‘Favorite’ Song From Her Discography

The pop star originally recorded the track for her 2003 album, In the Zone.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on Dec. 3, 2016 in San Jose, Calif. Tim Mosenfelder/GI

Britney Spears revealed her favorite song from her extensive catalog on Thursday (Feb. 23).

“My song ‘The Hook Up’ !!! It was never released as a single but it was always my favorite !!!” the pop star shared alongside one of her signature Instagram montages before she deleted it on Friday. In the video, Brit playfully models a short black cocktail dress with matching feathers framing its sweetheart neckline.

“The Hook Up” is quite a deep cut compared to Spears’ litany of pop hits. Featured on her 2003 album In the Zone, the dancehall-inflected track was produced by Tricky Stewart and Penelope Magnet — the duo who also helmed lead-off “Me Against the Music” featuring Madonna and fan favorite single “Outrageous.” The album also featured hit singles “Toxic” and “Everytime” before Spears moved on to her first greatest hits collection, 2004’s Greatest Hits: My Prerogative.

Memorably, “The Hook Up” was also included on the set list for the superstar’s short-lived Onyx Hotel Tour, sandwiched between “Everytime” and “I’m a Slave 4 U” before the worldwide trek was canceled due to Spears injuring her knee on the set of the “Outrageous” music video in June 2004.

Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram to show off an original dress she had made with help from a girlfriend and joked around in an accent, telling her followers, “So, guys, I just want you to know, if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops. Don’t ever be a roller coaster. Never be a roller coaster!”

Spears’ comments seemed to stem from the January incident in which worried fans called authorities to perform a wellness check at the performer’s home after she temporarily deactivated her Instagram account.

