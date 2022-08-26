×
Britney Spears’ Fans Celebrate Her ‘Beautiful’ Return to Music on Elton John Collab ‘Hold Me Closer’

The hashtag #WelcomeBackBritney started trending after the duo's song arrived.

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on Feb. 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, Calif. Jamie McCarthy/GI for EJAF

It’s Britney and Elton, b—h. After taking six years off from her music career, and after triumphing in a long legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears has finally released a new song alongside Elton John — and fans couldn’t be more excited or happy for her.

Titled “Hold Me Closer,” the track is an energetic, club-friendly mashup of John’s 1971 smash “Tiny Dancer” and his 1992 hit “The One.” Reminiscent of his 2021 collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart” — also a remixed mashup of the 75-year-old icon’s past hits — Spears lends her bright, bubbly vocals to “Hold Me Closer” to sing an updated version of her collaborator’s timeless lyrics.

It’s a recipe that’s already a hit with fans, who have voiced so much support on Twitter for the “Toxic” singer’s musical comeback in the hours since “Hold Me Closer” was released, the hashtag #WelcomeBackBritney started trending on the platform.

“I’m the happiest person knowing Britney finally got to be free and work on her terms,” wrote one fan. “I love you and have loved you for so many years. Welcome back angel.”

“Omg, it’s beautiful!” wrote another. “It’s on repeat. I have no words, just happy tears. #WelcomeBackBritney 100,000%!!”

One fan took a video from a nightclub showing that “Hold Me Closer” was already in the DJ’s rotation the same night it was released. “#HoldMeCloser in the club,” they wrote. “It’s a smash. You did it again @britneyspears.”

See how fans are reacting to Britney Spears and Elton John’s new collaboration “Hold Me Closer” below:

