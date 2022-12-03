Britney Spears Shares Emotional Tribute to Estranged Sons Jayden James & Sean Preston on Her 41st Birthday: ‘I Send My Love’

Britney Spears shared a sweet message with her estranged teenage sons on her 41st birthday.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday (Dec. 2) to post a loving shoutout to her boys Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, whom she hasn’t seen in recent months following a public fallout.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita,” Spears wrote in separate posts dedicated to each son.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer previously opened up about the painful, prolonged estrangement from Jayden James and Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died,” she said in an audio clip posted to her Instagram in September. “Like, literally, I have no purpose anymore.”

Federline told the Daily Mail in early August that the former couple’s sons had been avoiding their mother in recent months, and that they were having a difficult time dealing with her nude images on social media following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

In addition to her sons, Spears also spent her 41st birthday posting a loving tribute to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, with whom she’s been in a public war of words for a year.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” Britney’s caption reads. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

See Spears’ tributes to her sons on Instagram here and here.