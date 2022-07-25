Did Britney Spears Record a ‘Tiny Dancer’ Duet With Elton John? Her Fans Are ‘Praying to the Gods Above’

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on Feb. 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Could Britney Spears be Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer”?

According to a Page Six report, the pair have recorded the classic 1972 track together as a duet, sending a shockwave of excitement through the Britney Army at the prospect of new music from their queen in more than six years.

“The way I’m praying to the Gods above that #tinydancer is true, that @eltonofficial and @britneyspears are duetting,” one fan tweeted, while another commented, “Tiny Dancer is the perfect song for Britney, cause she’s tiny and a dancer.”

“I’m not normally this emotional about music releases but I just started tearing up at the possibility of Britney singing TINY DANCER with ELTON JOHN,” a third fan account wrote about the rumor.

Billboard has reached out to reps for both artists for confirmation.

If the report is, in fact, true, the collaboration would be the pop princess’ first new music since the release of her 2016 studio album Glory — including deluxe tracks “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and the Backstreet Boys-assisted “Matches,” all of which were unveiled in 2020. The duet would also mark Spears’ official return to music since the end of the 13-year legal conservatorship that controlled every aspect of her life from 2008 to late last year.

While the icon returned from her honeymoon earlier this month with husband Sam Asghari following their exclusive, star-studded wedding, she also recently treated fans to a grown up, a cappella rendition of “…Baby One More Time” on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton earned his biggest hit in decades last year by teaming up with Dua Lipa for “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” which ultimately peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 36 weeks atop the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

“Tiny Dancer,” originally included on John’s 1971 album Madman Across the Water, was released as a single in 1972 and peaked at No. 41 on the Hot 100.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to the “Tiny Dancer” rumors below.

The way I’m praying to the Gods above that #tinydancer is true, that @eltonofficial and @britneyspears are duetting. — Brad Cunningham (@b_c2012) July 25, 2022

Tiny Dancer is the perfect Elton John song for Britney, cause she’s tiny and a dancer — Fan Account (@britneycharts) July 25, 2022

Elton John feat Britney Spears is happening pic.twitter.com/Loq7ULN6uF — Mary-Kate Olsen’s spanish tutor (@Southparks_) July 25, 2022

Who’s gonna get the 1st Britney collab post conservative-ship Elton John:

pic.twitter.com/OCIHPkcy2M — Walenjo Perei (@walenjo) July 25, 2022

I'm not normally this emotional about music releases but I just started tearing up at the possibility of Britney singing TINY DANCER with ELTON JOHN. Literally one of my fav songs, I see it as a birthday song because I blast it every year getting ready on my birthdays hehehee — Banana (@8bit_bb) July 25, 2022

The second @britneyspears drops that new song we’re all streaming tf out of that.

We’re giving Britney her 6th number one on the hot 100. My coins & streams are ready!#britneyspears #eltonjohn #tinydancerremix — TheMrKingAlex 👑 (@THEMRKiNGALEX) July 25, 2022