Britney Spears Thanks Elton John for Giving Her ‘Confidence’ With Their Hit Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears took to social media Monday (Oct. 10) to share her gratitude for the success of her Elton John duet “Hold Me Closer.”

On Instagram, the pop princess posted a faux cover art mock-up for the collab of herself posing atop Elton John‘s piano, writing, “Thank you @eltonjohn for giving me the confidence and believing in me to do such a cool song !!! Hold Me Closer went top 10 on the @billboard charts and #1 on the @itunes charts !!!”

Combining elements of Sir Elton’s past hits 1971’s “Tiny Dancer” and 1992’s “The One,” the danceable bop has so far peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks to its top 10 debut, the song marked Spears’ highest-charting single since 2012’s “Scream and Shout” with will.i.am.

“Hold Me Closer” has also given both singers new milestones on Billboard‘s various radio charts, including top 10 on Adult Pop Airplay and the top spot of Dance/Mix Show Airplay.

Just last week, Spears and John shared the first official remix of “Hold Me Closer,” featuring a reimagining by British DJ and producer Joel Corry.

Check out Brit showing love for “Hold Me Closer” below.