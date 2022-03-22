Britney Spears Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Her New Puppy Sawyer: See a Video

Britney Spears is back on Instagram, and on Tuesday (March 22), she posted a candid diatribe about all the ways her new dog Sawyer has helped her heal from the trauma of her conservatorship.

“Thank you for dogs !!!” the pop star began the post with a puppy emoji. “Dog spelled backwards is God … not sure any correlation but I do think that dogs are extraordinary animals !!!”

After recounting the two times in her life she’s been attacked by dogs, Spears went on to explain that she adopted her newest pet, a puppy named Sawyer, while on a recent Hawaiian vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari. “I found Sawyer in Maui, a gift from God !!! Literally !!! He held me so tight when I held him that I literally couldn’t leave the place,” she continued.

Since bringing him back to the mainland, Spears has watched the now 8-month-old puppy grow and develop the instinct to protect her. “If anyone comes in my room that he doesn’t know, he literally acts like a lion !!!” she wrote before drawing on what life was like under her 13-year conservatorship, adding, “He literally shows a protective side I wish I would have seen in my so called ‘protective system’ !!!…72 people you don’t know in and out of a house weekly … take your car away … animals … cold blooded criminals are never even forced to go through those measures !!! All for what ???

“And you know what, I don’t question it anymore … I KNOW WHY !!!” Spears declared. “I don’t want to give them the time of day with their words … I would rather FINALLY react and spit in their f—ing faces !!!”

The “Gimme More” singer admits in the post that she’s “pretty ruined when it comes to trusting people” these days, but thankfully, she doesn’t feel the same way about her new pup. “Sawyer made me feel more loved in 9 seconds than I’ve ever been with,” she confessed “No bullsh–, no words !!! Pure genius protection because of 1 thing … HE LOVES ME !!! The kind of love that doesn’t require POWER … SEX … LUST or MONEY !!! …I finally feel like I have found my God !!!! Someone finally scared my security and checked their [a–es]. It wasn’t me … it was my dog.”

Read Britney’s complete post about Sawyer and see a sweet video of the puppy below: