Britney Spears’ Life After Conservatorship to Be Investigated in Upcoming Fox Special

'TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price Of Freedom' is set to air May 15 on Fox.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears Image Group LA/Disney Channel via GI

Fox Entertainment revealed on Monday (May 8) that it’s delving into Britney Spears‘ life since the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship in an upcoming special.

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom promises “details about her deeply troubled marriage, family estrangement, alarming behavior, failed intervention and how she continues to be an enduring force in the music industry,” according to a press release.

The pop superstar has been open about how much she dislikes documentaries made about her life and conservatorship in the past. Most recently, in November, she took to Twitter to share a lengthy, since-deleted post about how she’s been portrayed, calling the documentaries “humiliating,” adding, “I am a person … I’m not a robot or a science experiment like they analyzed me in that place !!! I’m a valued soul … so for the documentaries that were done on me, they were trash and nothing more than trash … period !!!”

She also called out those who made “the trashiest docs I’ve ever seen in my life,” and noting that she felt as though there was “deception in claiming it was to help me !!!”

While she didn’t name any documentaries specifically, FX and Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears, New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears and Netflix’s Britney vs Spears were three of the most popular documentaries released amid the Free Britney movement, which swept the country before the “Piece of Me” star’s conservatorship ended in November 2021.

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom airs on Monday (May 15) at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

