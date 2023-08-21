Sam Asghari Asks Followers Help Choose His ‘Paparazzi Disguise’ Following Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari is preparing for life as a single man following his split from wife Britney Spears. The first order of business? Choosing a paparazzi-proof new look.

In a Saturday (Aug. 19) Instagram Story, the 29-year-old former backup dancer asked his three million followers to help him decide between three wigs in the hopes of masking himself from any intrusive camera flashes. “Help me choose paparazzi disguise 🤔,” he wrote, according to People.

The first option was by far the most drastic, with Asghari sporting a voluminous gray wig and a matching wispy mustache. The second option featured a curly brunette wig with sunglasses, while the third saw Asghari wearing a simple wavy brown wig over his natural hair.

It seems that the fitness trainer is anticipating an influx in paparazzi following his split from Spears, which went public last week after Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 16, citing irreconcilable differences. The next day, he posted a statement confirming the breakup. “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote on Instagram. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S–t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears broke her silence on the matter on Aug. 18. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” the “Toxic” singer wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

The two first met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video. After years of dating, they tied the knot in June 2020.

Following reports of their split, reports emerged that Asghari was planning to challenge his and Spears’ prenup agreement, and allegedly threatening to release embarrassing information and videos of the pop star. Asghari denied the rumors via a statement to Billboard from his reps; he is indeed seeking spousal support from Spears in his divorce filing.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Asghari’s representative, Brandon Cohen, told Billboard in an Aug. 18 statement. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”