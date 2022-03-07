Britney Spears Demands Justice: ‘I Won’t Stop Until Something Is Done’

Britney Spears isn’t done speaking out. The pop star may have recently enjoyed a tropical getaway to celebrate fiancé Sam Asghari’s birthday, but her 13-year-long conservatorship was not far from her mind — and she vowed to set things right for herself.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (March 6), the pop star once again revisited the difficult work schedule she originally shared with Judge Brenda Penny when she testified publicly for the first time on June 23.

“I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away,” she wrote in a lengthy post that featured images of a stunning cathedral, the Star of David, and Australia. “I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved most.”

The pop star explained that because of how hard she had to work — again claiming that she was given “no days off” during her restrictive conservatorship — she more than deserved the lavish getaways she’s been enjoying in recent months. “Looks are deceiving …. I must have it nice on vacations lol !!!!” she wrote. “After 13 years damn straight I should go !!!”

“Nobody should ever be treated the way I was,” she continued. “The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!!”

“I’m not done,” Spears concluded. “I want justice and I won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!!”

Billboard has reached out to Jamie Spears, Lynne Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears for comment.

During her emotional testimony to end her 13-year conservatorship, Spears compared her “abusive” experience to being sex trafficked, arguing that her family had taken advantage of her for years. “My dad and anyone involved in the conservatorship and my management who played two roles and punishing me when I said, ‘No.’ Ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told Judge Penny in June.

The judge terminated the conservatorship on Nov. 12