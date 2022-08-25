Britney Spears Deletes Instagram After Teasing Elton John Collab: ‘I Choose Happiness’

She did it again. Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram once more after teasing her upcoming Elton John collaboration on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

The pop star instead moved her thoughts over to Twitter, where she hadn’t posted since June 15, when she shared a video of the team at Versace creating the wedding gown she wore when she wed Sam Asghari days earlier.

“Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years!!! It’s pretty d—n cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!!!!,” she began in a series of tweets Wednesday night. Spears added that she’s a bit “overwhelmed” by the opportunity, and pointed out that “it’s a big deal to me.”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She then shared a big decision she’s made with her nearly 56 million Twitter followers. “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today,” she explained in a second tweet. “I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!!” she concluded. “Yes … I choose happiness and joy today!!!”

Hours earlier, she had shared a brief snippet on Instagram of “Hold Me Closer,” her song with the iconic performer, set to arrive Friday. In the clip, the pair are singing the opening verse to John’s hit “The One,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992. The teaser, featuring a club-ready beat, then transitions into his 1971 favorite “Tiny Dancer.”

Since a Los Angeles judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, Spears has been opening up about the alleged abuses she suffered under the restrictive legal guardianship she was in. She often shared her honest thoughts about her situation, her family, and more in lengthy Instagram posts, including one on Monday. In that one, she revealed that she “will be forever traumatized by my past experience for life,” noting that “there is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity.”

Read her latest tweets about choosing happiness below.

I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful. — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022