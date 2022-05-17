Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Definitely Going Through Something’ After Pregnancy Loss

Britney Spears is sharing the healing power of music as she navigates a difficult chapter in her life.

The pop princess took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 17) to share a video of herself dancing to Beyoncé‘s powerful 2008 hit, “Halo.”

“I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective,” she wrote in the caption. “I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it !!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself but is it believable ???”

Spears’ post comes just days after she announced she had suffered a pregnancy loss in a joint Instagram post with fiancé Sam Asghari. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they shared on Saturday (May 14). “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“Our love for each other is our strength,” their statement continued. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.” Both Spears and Asghari signed the post.

The 28-year-old personal trainer also thanked followers for their condolences after the sad news, and shared that he and Spears are still hoping to start a family together. “We have felt your support,” Asghari wrote via his Instagram Story. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon.”