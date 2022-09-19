Britney Spears Dances to Justin Bieber Song While on Vacation With Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her husband Sam Asghari, and the duo posed for a sweet video on a boat, soundtracked to Omah Lay and Justin Bieber‘s 2022 collaboration, “Attention.”

“It’s literally unbelievable here … pulling a @jessicasimpson with my big glasses and surprising my hubby with the props !!!” she captioned the Sunday clip (Sept. 18), in reference to her blinged out, round sunglasses, which fellow early 2000s pop star Jessica Simpson is known for wearing in her social media posts and while out and about. “As most peeps say on Instagram … sooo goood !!!”

Earlier this week, Spears gushed over Maui — which she has visited a number of times — in another since-deleted Instagram post. The “Me Against the Music” singer wrote that the Hawaiian island “never gets old,” adding, “I find my inner goddess!!! I sweat, cry, run, swim, and play!!!! Mother Nature speaks to me in a different way !!! I feel like I’m guided to where my heart flies!!! Life can be so crazy!!! So in times like this I reel it in to find my grounds and pray !!! Sitting still and listening to my voice within!!! I meditate everyday and try to understand the meaning of self love.”

Spears and Asghari, who have been together for five years, officially tied the knot on June 9. The fairytale-like wedding — the singer’s third and the personal trainer’s first — comes eight months after they announced their engagement in September. The pair met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video.