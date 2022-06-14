Britney Spears Calls Out Her Brother, Says He Wasn’t Invited to Her Wedding: ‘Go F— Yourself Bryan’

Britney Spears called out another family member in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday (June 14), this time taking aim at her brother, Bryan Spears.

Britney shared a lengthy post, in which she claimed that Bryan “never even let me have a sip” of his alcoholic beverage during her Las Vegas residency. She went on to reference his 2020 interview on Drew Plotkin’s podcast, in which he described Britney’s then-conservatorship as “a great thing” for the Spears family. “We’ve had to work together as a family to keep it all going,” Bryan said. “One person might be on stage and doing this, but it’s a sacrifice from everybody. Everyone is putting in, to some degree, a little bit to keep everything going.”

“She’s always wanted to get out of it. It’s very frustrating to have — whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating,” he added of his sister’s conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. “She’s wanted to get out of it for quite some time.”

“Bryan … your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [eye roll emoji],” Britney wrote. “I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine … but like you said in your interview … Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man, ‘Why doesn’t your family just let her be?’ Your response was, ‘She can’t even make a dinner reservation.’ None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!! What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!!”

Britney then clarified that Bryan was not invited to her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday (June 9). “You were never invited to my wedding, so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???”

She concluded: “Psss, I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations … DID YOU NOT KNOW??? I know you’re my blood, and yes blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me… GO F—YOURSELF Bryan – F— you.”

Britney’s statement seems to be in response to a since deleted post on Bryan and his girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin’s joint Instagram, in which Conklin wrote that Bryan had gone to his daughter’s elementary school graduation last Thursday and that’s why he wasn’t at Britney’s wedding. “Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000,” Conklin wrote. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!”