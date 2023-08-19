Britney Spears Breaks Silence Amid Sam Asghari Divorce: ‘I Couldn’t Take the Pain Anymore’

Britney Spears is opening up following her split from Sam Asghari.

On Friday night (Aug. 18), the 41-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram to break her silence after the fitness instructor and actor, 29, filed for divorce earlier in the week.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote alongside a video of herself dancing to Janet Jackson’s 1993 hit “If.”

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!”

Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday (Aug. 16) in Los Angeles Superior Court, per documents obtained by Billboard. The filing notes that the couple separated on July 28, with Asghari citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. He also seeks spousal support from Spears.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer and Asghari began dating after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. After dating for five years, the couple got engaged in September 2021 and soon tied the knot in a star-studded Los Angeles wedding ceremony in June 2022. Just a month before their wedding, Spears revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!” Spears continued in her Instagram post. “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

A day after filing for divorce, Asghari posted a statement on his Instagram Stories. “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S— happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

See Spears’ post on Instagram below.