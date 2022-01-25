Britney Spears Sunbathes in a Bikini While Battling a ‘Small Bug’



Britney Spears took some time off in Maui to relax alongside fiancé Sam Asghari, and posted photos and videos of herself soaking up the sunshine to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 24).

Though Spears appears to be enjoying her surroundings and having a good time, she admitted in the caption of her post that she thinks she’s battling a “small bug.” In one video , the 40-year-old singer relaxes on a balcony in a pair of sunglasses and a bright yellow two-piece bikini while absorbing the sun’s rays. The camera then pans out over the picturesque location and shows the palm trees, white sand and crystal clear blue waters of the Pacific Ocean.

“The only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant…it’s the nausea that is the worst, ” the singer explained. “It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work…I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up…it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed.”

The pop star added that despite the sickness — which Spears explained she’s been battling for about a month — she starts to feel better when she dances and is thankful that she is able to go on a vacation to such a beautiful part of the world. “Maui is absolutely pure magic…Thank you dear Jesus for this magical place,” she concluded her post.

In another post, the “Baby…One More Time” singer shared additional snaps from her Hawaiian getaway, posting pictures of herself and Asghari enjoying the countryside, posing at the beach and in a hot tub. Spears also included a short clip in her roundup, a signature video of her dancing in an orange crop top and shorts to James Brown’s 1964 hit, “I Feel Good.”

And those purple locks she recently debuted? Turns out she’s not a fan. “I will be honest I think my purple hair [memaid emoji] is absolutely horrible,” she began her post. “I wish someone would have told me.”

See Spears’ Instagram posts below.