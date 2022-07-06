Britney Spears Shows Off Her Bikini Body & Goes Topless on Beach Honeymoon: ‘Simply Me Living My Life!’

Britney Spears is hitting the beach — baby, one more time. In a sunshine-filled Instagram video posted Tuesday (July 5), the pop star frolics along the shore of one of her island honeymoon beach stops with new husband Sam Asghari to show off — and take off — her blue bikini.
The summery video finds Brit standing, kneeling, and rolling around in the ocean, at times shedding her swimsuit top and strutting through the sand. “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise,” she wrote in her caption. “No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!”
Spears and her Asghari married in the beginning of June in an intimate but star-packed ceremony, though they did not immediately go on a honeymoon.
“This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation,” she continued in her post. “Jumping from island to island is literally insane !!! Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous …”
“I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ???” she added. “That’s too offensive … oh well.”
As noted by Spears in her caption, the new video serves as a sequel to a prior beach post she shared with her Instagram followers. The first featured the 40-year-old superstar posing, dancing, and kissing Asghari as they race through ocean waves in a speed boat.
“Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days,” she’d written at the time. “Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ????”
See Britney’s posts from her island honeymoon with Asghari below: